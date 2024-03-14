CAA to grant citizenship, not snatch it: Anurag Thakur allays fears

Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh: The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is a legislation that will grant citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and not snatch it, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday.

The Centre on Monday announced implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, paving the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The rules were notified days ahead of the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the Narendra Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries.

"The CAA is for granting citizenship and not snatching it," Thakur told reporters in Hamirpur.