To push green mobility, Cabinet approves PM e-bus sewa

Ten thousand e-buses will be deployed on public-private partnership (PPP) model in 169 cities.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 10:27 IST

Seeking to enhance green mobility, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved 'PM-eBus Sewa' for augmenting city bus operations under which priority will be given to cities having no organised bus service, Union minister Anurag Thakur said.

Ten thousand e-buses will be deployed on public-private partnership (PPP) model in 169 cities. Infrastructure will be upgraded in 181 cities under the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives, he told reporters.

The total estimated cost of the scheme has been pegged at Rs 57,613 crore, out of which support of Rs 20,000 crore will be provided by the central government.

The Scheme will support bus operations for 10 years.

(Published 16 August 2023, 10:27 IST)
