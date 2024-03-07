Cabinet approves India AI Mission with total outlay of Rs 10,372 core for 5 years

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Thursday approved the India AI Mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years to encourage AI development in the country, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The approved corpus will be used to build a high-end scalable AI ecosystem in public-private partnership mode.

"With an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore, one very ambitious India AI Mission that will encourage AI segment and ongoing research in this field...has been approved by the cabinet," Goyal said.

The mission will be implemented through the IndiaAI Independent Business Division (IBD) under Digital India Corporation (DIC).

The minister, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, said that supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing unit), will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem.

The demand for GPU-based servers has increased as they can process data at a higher speed compared to CPU-based servers.

Startups, academia, researchers and industry will be given access to the AI supercomputing infrastructure established under the India AI Mission, Goyal said.