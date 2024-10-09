Home
Cabinet okays fortified rice supply under welfare schemes till Dec 2028 at Rs 17,000 cr cost

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 11:51 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 11:51 IST
