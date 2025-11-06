Menu
News in Pics | November 6, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 23:07 IST
The super moon rises over Vienna, Austria.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A super moon, known as the Hunter's Moon rises next to the Saxony State Chancellery, in Dresden, Germany.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The full moon, known as the “Beaver moon” above the Acropolis in Athens, Greece.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The Beaver Moon supermoon rises above destroyed buildings amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City.

Credit: Reuters Photo

The interior of New York City Hall on the morning after Zohran Mamdani’s election day win in New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A full moon rises on 'Kartik Purnima', in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 05 November 2025, 23:07 IST
