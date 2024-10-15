Canada accuses India of working with Lawrence Bishnoi gang to target pro-Khalistani elements
The allegations come at a time when gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is making headlines for his alleged involvement in last week's sensational murder of 66-year-old Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader who was gunned down in Mumbai.
#WATCH | Ottawa, Ontario (Canada): "It (India) is targeting South Asian community but they are specifically targeting pro-Khalistani elements in Canada...What we have seen is, from an RCMP perspective, they use organised crime elements. It has been publically attributed and… pic.twitter.com/KYKQVSx7Ju