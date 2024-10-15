Home
india

Canada accuses India of working with Lawrence Bishnoi gang to target pro-Khalistani elements

The allegations come at a time when gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is making headlines for his alleged involvement in last week's sensational murder of 66-year-old Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader who was gunned down in Mumbai.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 04:29 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 04:29 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaKhalistanJustin TrudeauLawrence Bishnoi

