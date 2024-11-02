Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Canada names India in cyberthreat list, accuses it of 'likely' spying

Amid an ongoing diplomatic row, India is named fifth after China, Russia, Iran and North Korea in the National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025-2026 (NCTA 2025-2026) report.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 14:36 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 14:36 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaCyberthreats

Follow us on :

Follow Us