Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026| Mohammed Siraj likely to replace injured Harshit Rana

The 24-year-old pacer is unlikely to recover in time to play any of the matches, starting with the lung-opener against the USA on Saturday.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 12:47 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 12:47 IST
