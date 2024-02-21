Can’t expect Apple to trace a stolen iPhone using unique identity number, says SC

"We feel that the said observations were not warranted. Accordingly, we direct that paragraph shall stand obliterated from the order dated 26th November, 2020 of the State Commission," the bench ordered.

The counsel, representing Apple India Private Ltd, submitted that the respondent-complainant has been suitably compensated.

He said that the grievance which still remained with the company is with regard to the paragraph by the state commission.

The commission has said it was the duty of the company to take proper steps to trace the stolen mobile. The company failed to take immediate steps even after receipt of relevant documents from the complainant.

"This amounts to deficiency of service. It was the responsibility of the company to trace the stolen iPhone with the help of a unique identity number provided by it specifically for the purpose of stealing, missing and damage caused to iPhone,” the commission said.