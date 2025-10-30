Menu
CBSE announces final datesheet for class 10, 12 board exams; to begin from February 17

While the class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, class 12 exams will end on April 9, 2026, according to the final datesheet.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 17:04 IST
Published 30 October 2025, 17:04 IST
India NewsCBSEBoard Exam

