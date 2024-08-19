CDS Gen Chauhan holds talks with top Russian Navy commander

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev with a focus on boosting maritime cooperation between the two sides.

Admiral Moiseev is on a visit to India.

The discussions underscored mutual commitment towards enhancing maritime security, deepening strategic cooperation and fostering a stronger defence partnership between the two nations, the headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff said.