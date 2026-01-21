Menu
CEC Gyanesh Kumar says pure voters' list key to strengthen democracy

Gyanesh Kumar also highlighted that not one complaint was filed challenging inclusion or exclusion of electors during the roll revision exercise in Bihar last year.
Last Updated : 21 January 2026, 10:25 IST
Published 21 January 2026, 10:25 IST
