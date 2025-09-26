<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Friday cleared the appointment of 10 advocates and 14 judicial officers as judges of the Allahabad High Court.</p><p>The advocates appointed are Vivek Saran, Vivek Kumar Singh, Smt Garima Prashad, Sudhanshu Chauhan, Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary, Smt Swarupama Chaturvedi, Siddharth Nandan, Kunal Ravi Singh, Indrajeet Shukla, and Satya Veer Singh.</p><p>The judicial officers elevated as Allahabad High Court judges are Dr Ajay Kumar-II, Chawan Prakash, Divesh Chandra Samant, Prashant Mishra-I, Tarun Saxena, Rajeev Bharti, Padam Narain Mishra, Lakshmi Kant Shukla, Jai Prakash Tiwari, Devendra Singh-1, Sanjiv Kumar, Smt Vani Ranjan Agrawal, Achal Sachdev, and Smt Babita Rani.</p>.Conflict between personal, national laws warrants legislative clarity: Delhi High Court.<p>In addition, two advocates, Jia Lal Bhardwaj and Romesh Verma, have been appointed as judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.</p><p>The government also cleared the appointment of three judicial officers from Karnataka—Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty, Borkatte Muralidhara Pai, and Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally—as additional judges of the High Court, and made one additional judge, Justice Kurubarahalli Venkataramareddy Aravind, permanent.</p>