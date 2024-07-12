Centre to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to mark 'inhuman pains' of 1975 Emergency

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the government has decided to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' as on this day in 1975, Emergency was declared by former PM Indira Gandhi.
The day will commemorate massive contributions of all those who endured inhuman pains, Shah said.
"Indira Gandhi, in brazen display of dictatorial mindset, strangled soul of democracy by imposing Emergency. Lakhs of people were put in jails for no fault of their own, voice of media was silenced, " the Home minister added.
More to follow...
Published 12 July 2024, 10:51 IST