Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Pakistan, Afghan to hold second round of talks in Turkey to ease border tensions

The talks follow a temporary restoration of calm along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border after the first round of discussions was held in Doha on October 19.
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 05:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2025, 05:11 IST
World newsPakistanAfghanistanTurkey

Follow us on :

Follow Us