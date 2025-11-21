Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre designates CISF as main security organisation for seaports

The CISF will now lead key functions at the seaports, such as conducting updated security assessments, preparing security plans, and undertaking core security duties.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 09:00 IST
India NewsCISF

Follow us on :

Follow Us