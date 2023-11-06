Centre formally launches 'Bharat Atta' at subsidised rate of Rs 27.50/kg to give relief to consumers

Flagging off 100 mobile vans of 'Bharat Atta' at the Kartavya Path here, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal said: 'Now that we have tested and been successful, we decided to do a formal launch so that everywhere in the country can get atta at Rs 27.50 per kg.'

The sale of wheat flour during the test run was less as it was retailed only through a few outlets. However, there will be a better pick up this time as the product will be sold via 800 mobile vans and 2,000 outlets of these three agencies across the country, he said.