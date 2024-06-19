Centre gives third extension to AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the tenure of AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha by one more year, till June 28, 2025, according to an official order.

This is his third extension in the post.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in tenure of Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, on contract basis for a period of one year beyond June 28, 2024, i.e. upto June 28, 2025, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry dated June 18.