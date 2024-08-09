Centre helping Waqf land encroachers: Rahman Khan

Opposing the Union government’s move to amend the Waqf Act, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson K Rahman Khan accused the ruling NDA of “helping encroachers” of properties with an eye on upcoming Assembly elections.
“There’s a big lobby that has encroached thousands of acres of Waqf land in Haryana and Punjab. The government is helping encroachers,” Khan told DH.
Khan headed a joint parliamentary committee whose recommendations in 2009 led to amendments to the Waqf Act in 2013.
The Bill moved by the Union government, which has been sent to a Joint Committee of Parliament, sought to make 40 amendments, including providing women representation in Waqf Boards. The amendments also sought to omit a section in the existing Act that empowered the boards to declare a property as Waqf without due diligence and procedure.
“Women’s representation is already there. The Karnataka Waqf Board, for example, has two women,” Khan said.
“The law also provides power of verification. A survey commissioner is appointed by the government. Under the Act, there’s a tribunal to settle any dispute,” Khan said.
Khan, also a former minority welfare minister, recalled that the BJP, in its 2009 election manifesto, had mentioned his name.
“The BJP manifesto promised to implement my recommendations if voted to power,” he said.
There are 47,470 properties belonging to the Karnataka State Board of Waqf, according to government data. This includes 11,436 mosques, 1,652 madrasas, 6,032 khabrastans, 1,555 idgahs, 3,131 dargahs, 5,032 ashoorkhanas and so on. Of the 4,825 cases of encroachments, 2,349 have been disposed of.
Published 09 August 2024, 02:28 IST