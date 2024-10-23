Centre lacks regulatory power over production of industrial alcohol: Supreme Court overturns verdict by 8:1 ruling

<p>The Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the 7-bench verdict, saying Centre lacked regulatory power over production of industrial alcohol.</p><p>Justice B V Nagarathna on the nine-judge SC bench dissented with the majority verdict that Centre lacked said power. </p><p>The Supreme Court held that industrial alcohol is intoxicating liquor and can thus be taxed by states, <em>Bar & Bench </em>reported.</p><p>The top court, in the 8:1 majority verdict, observed that the state's power to make laws on industrial alcohol cannot be taken away. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>