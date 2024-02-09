Centre released Rs 15,948 crore to sugar mills in last 5 years

'During the April-December 2023, India's exports to Australia have grown by 13.78 per cent as compared to corresponding period in 2022, whereas imports from Australia declined by 16.93 per cent, thereby reducing the trade deficit by 35.26 per cent,' Patel said.

On wheat export question, the minister said that during the April-November 2023, India has exported wheat to the UAE, Nepal, Iraq. The total exports in that period stood at 96,447 tonnes.