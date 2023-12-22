Centre releases Rs 72,961 crore as additional instalment of tax devolution to states

New Delhi: The Centre has authorised the release of an additional instalment of tax devolution to the states amounting to Rs 72,961.21 crore.
"In view of the forthcoming festivities and the New Year, the Union Government has authorised the release of an additional instalment of tax devolution amounting to Rs 72,961.21 crore to strengthen the hands of state governments for financing various social welfare measures and infrastructure development schemes," the finance ministry said in a statement.
The instalment is in addition to thetax devolution instalment due to states on January 10, 2024 and the instalment of Rs 72,961.21 crore already released on December 11, 2023.
Currently, 41 per cent of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.