Home

Centre starts importing tomatoes from Nepal amid price spike

The first lot of imports are likely to reach by Friday in Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 10:14 IST

The Centre has started importing tomatoes from Nepal, Union finance minister said on Thursday amid a record high spike in prices in the country.

The first lot of imports are likely to reach by Friday in Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament.

Tomato prices have surged more than 1,400% at the wholesale market to a record Rs 140 per kg in the past three months, with farmers citing reasons including poor rainfall, higher temperatures and a virus outbreak that have hit the crop.

(Published 10 August 2023, 10:14 IST)
India NewsNepalTomato

