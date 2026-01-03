<p>Airplanes, loud noises and at least one column of smoke were being heard and seen in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/venezuela">Venezuelan </a>capital Caracas in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Reuters witnesses, and the southern area of the city, near a major military base, was without electricity.</p>.<p>US President Donald Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela, amid efforts to pressure President Nicolas Maduro to leave office, including expanded sanctions, a ramped-up US military presence in the region and more than two dozen strikes on vessels allegedly involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.</p><p>The Pentagon did not immediately respond to request for comment.</p>