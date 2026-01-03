Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre warns states of fund delays if agri scheme money remains unspent

Union Agriculture Minister Chouhan assured states that the Centre will continue to provide support to strengthen the agriculture sector and safeguard farmers' interests, an official statement said.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 14:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsAgricultureCentreIndian Poitics

Follow us on :

Follow Us