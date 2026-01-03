<p>New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday warned states that failure to utilise the funds released for agriculture schemes would result to hamper the timely release of subsequent central installments.</p><p>"If states are unable to spend their budgets on time, it only results in losses for them," the minister said while addressing a review meeting with state agriculture ministers. </p><p>The meeting reviewed the progress and budget utilisation of central agriculture schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana (KY).</p>.Mausam Noor rejoins Congress months before West Bengal Assembly elections.<p>Pointing out that budget allocations are often held up due to minor administrative and procedural issues, the Minister said the states must ensure funds earmarked for various schemes are spent before March to avoid administrative bottlenecks that delay the effective implementation of programmes.</p><p>Chouhan stressed the need for prompt verification of eligible farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, expanding coverage under the crop insurance scheme, and ensuring timely settlement of claims. He also emphasised the importance of seed and fertiliser availability, their balanced use, and strengthening central-state coordination.</p><p>Chouhan assured states that the Centre will continue to provide support to strengthen the agriculture sector and safeguard farmers' interests, an official statement said.</p>