Champaran mutton pe charcha: Rahul imbibes 'political gyan' from Lalu, learns 'secret recipe'

During their conversation, Gandhi asks Prasad what his suggestion to him and other next-generation politicians would be, to which the RJD leader says, "My suggestion is that your parents, grandparents had shown a new path to the country and kept it on the righteous path, you should not forget that."

Sharing the video on X, the Congress leader said, "Interesting conversation with popular leader, Laluji, on his secret recipe and 'political spice'."