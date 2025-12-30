Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachandigarh

BJP turned 'Vande Mataram' into language of hate: Randeep Surjewala

The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the party polarised communities in Mewat by dividing Hindus and Muslims.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 06:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 06:37 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsChandigarhRandeep Singh SurjewalaVande Mataram

Follow us on :

Follow Us