<p>Chandigarh: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that the BJP had turned the slogan "Vande Mataram", which signifies respect for the motherland, into a language of hatred.</p>.<p>He accused the BJP of following a divisive political model in Haryana by repeatedly pitting communities against each other.</p>.<p>He said the state has been divided along multiple lines over the years — Jat versus non-Jat, Punjabi versus Aggarwal, Ravidasia versus Valmiki among the poor, Sikh versus Hindu, and attempts to create divisions between Brahmins and economically weaker sections.</p>.<p>The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the party polarised communities in Mewat by dividing Hindus and Muslims.</p>.<p>The leader said that the spread of hatred has reached such an extent that even Kaithal-Kapisthal, regarded as a sacred land associated with Lord Krishna's teachings, is witnessing people abusing and branding their own as outsiders.</p>.<p>Appealing to the people of Haryana, especially the youth and farmers, he asked who was responsible for sowing the "crop of hatred" in a state known for feeding the nation through agriculture.</p>.<p>He said the time for silence was over and urged people to rise above divisions and follow the message of love, duty and righteousness as taught in the Bhagavad Gita.</p>.<p>When the law appears helpless before offenders, the only remaining hope lies in the collective conscience and wisdom of the people of Haryana, Surjewala said.</p>