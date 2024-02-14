Centre to hold talks again with farmers in Chandigarh on Thursday

Chandigarh: A team of three Union ministers will hold a meeting again with the farmer leaders over their various demands on Thursday evening here, said farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal.

The Centre invited the farmer leaders for holding third round of talks in a week after two such meetings organised on February 8 and 12 remained inconclusive.

The offer for talks came when protesting farmers were staying put at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders of Punjab and Haryana to march towards Delhi to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a law on minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

The farmer leaders said they will not make any fresh attempt to move towards Delhi till the meeting is held, asserting that the next course of action will be decided on the basis of the Centre's proposals.

Addressing the media here, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) leader Dallewal said the meeting will be held at 5 pm on Thursday.

Another farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the meeting will be held with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai.

Asked whether farmers will not march ahead till the meeting is held, Pandher said, "Yes."