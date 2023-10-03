Chandigarh Welfare Trust distributes 1.25 lakh sanitary packets in 24 hours, creates Guinness World Record

The CWT also took the occasion launched its campaign 'Kanyavrat', which is aimed towards ensuring the easy access to and use of high-quality sanitary products by adolescent girls and women in Chandigarh and its peripheral areas. 'Kanyavrat' also aims at creating awareness among adolescent girls about safe and hygienic menstrual health practices. The drive is a part of CWT's 'Sewa Pakhwada', which began on PM Modi's birthday on September 17.