Chandigarh Welfare Trust distributes 1.25 lakh sanitary packets in 24 hours, creates Guinness World Record

Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) and NID foundation on October 2 set a new Guinness World Record for the world's largest distribution of sanitary packets in 24 hours. As many as 1.25 lakh packets of Biodegradable sanitary napkins were distributed in 24 hours. Each packet comprised of 4 sanitary napkins taking the total count of sanitary napkins to 5 lakhs.
The CWT and NID foundation said they dedicated the record to the 73rd birthday of PM Modi for his 'immense contribution towards ensuring affordable access to sanitary napkins for adolescent girls and women and his efforts for the empowerment of women.'
Rishi Nath, official adjudicator, Guinness World Records, awarded the certificate to Chancellor Chandigarh University & CWT founder Satnam Singh Sandhu in the ceremony at Chandigarh.
On the occasion, Nath said, "I have awarded the certificate to the CWT founder and congratulated them for achieving this feat."
The CWT also took the occasion launched its campaign 'Kanyavrat', which is aimed towards ensuring the easy access to and use of high-quality sanitary products by adolescent girls and women in Chandigarh and its peripheral areas. 'Kanyavrat' also aims at creating awareness among adolescent girls about safe and hygienic menstrual health practices. The drive is a part of CWT's 'Sewa Pakhwada', which began on PM Modi's birthday on September 17.
Sandhu said, "PM Modi has made the daughters of the country 'self-reliant'. There has been an increased focus on ensuring menstrual health and hygiene among adolescent girls ever since PM took office in 2014. The 'Janaushadhi Suvidha' scheme is PM Modi's gift for women to live a hygienic life."