Farmer death: Shubhkaran's cremation won't happen till Punjab government registers FIR, say farmer leaders

Replying to a question, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, leader of SKM (Non-Political) that is spearheading the 'Dilli Chalo' march along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), claimed the senior superintendent of police of Bathinda has said that police could not register a case against Haryana security personnel.

"If you cannot register a case, then how can you call yourself Punjab de rakhe (Punjab's protector)," Dallewal posed, adding the police officer told them that if they registered a case, then Haryana security personnel would also do so.

Replying to another question, Dallewal said, "A youth died during our agitation. Our priority is to ensure justice for him. We are concentrating on it. It is up to the Punjab government how soon it will give justice to us."

Asked about the next course of action on the call for the march to the national capital, Pandher said, "We will hold a meeting and make our stand clear."

Announcing compensation and a job for Shubhkaran's sister, Punjab CM Mann on Friday said in a post on 'X', "The family of Shubhkaran Singh, who got martyred during the farmer's movement at Khanauri border, will be given financial assistance of Rs 1 crore by the Punjab government and a government job to his younger sister. Due legal action will be taken against culprits."