Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live: Countdown begins as India's lunar spacecraft prepares to land

"India is all set to join a very elite club of nations. We are on the verge of landing a rover and a lander at the south pole- technically the tough side of the Moon. The country is looking forward to this great moment. Especially when Russia- a country with a lot of progress in space technology failed to land their ranger lander two days back. We look forward to prove to the world that India's science is at par with the world's best," said the Tamil Nadu BJP president in an interview to news agency ANI.
The origins of the Chandrayaan series of missions goes back over two decades. While the idea for an Indian scientific mission to the moon was floated in the late 1990s, the mission was formally announced by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his Independence Day speech in 2003.
The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday said a mega 'yajna' will be held in the national capital for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.
The 'yajna' will be held on Wednesday morning by the Arya Samaj and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar, it said.
Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 will attempt its descent to the moon's surface on August 23, 6:04 pm, and if successful India will become the fourth country to achieve this feat.
However, this will be no easy feat and the nation knows that all too well given the last mission—Chandrayaan-2—crashed.
To understand why the soft landing on the dark side of the Moon is difficult, it becomes essential to get more clarity about the proposed primary landing site.