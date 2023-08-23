Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Live: Countdown begins as India's lunar spacecraft prepares to land

Track all the latest updates of Chandrayaan-3's moon-landing right here with DH!
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 23:06 IST

Follow Us

23:0622 Aug 2023

Annai speaks on Chandrayaan-3

"India is all set to join a very elite club of nations. We are on the verge of landing a rover and a lander at the south pole- technically the tough side of the Moon. The country is looking forward to this great moment. Especially when Russia- a country with a lot of progress in space technology failed to land their ranger lander two days back. We look forward to prove to the world that India's science is at par with the world's best," said the Tamil Nadu BJP president in an interview to news agency ANI.

23:0022 Aug 2023

Chandrayaan missions: A giant leap for India

The origins of the Chandrayaan series of missions goes back over two decades. While the idea for an Indian scientific mission to the moon was floated in the late 1990s, the mission was formally announced by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his Independence Day speech in 2003.

Check out the full story right here!

23:0022 Aug 2023

VHP, Arya Samaj to hold mega 'yajna' for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon's surface

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Tuesday said a mega 'yajna' will be held in the national capital for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.


The 'yajna' will be held on Wednesday morning by the Arya Samaj and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Sant Nagar, it said.


Read the full story here

23:0022 Aug 2023

Check out this crucial explainer on India's moon-landing efforts

Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 will attempt its descent to the moon's surface on August 23, 6:04 pm, and if successful India will become the fourth country to achieve this feat.

However, this will be no easy feat and the nation knows that all too well given the last mission—Chandrayaan-2—crashed.

To understand why the soft landing on the dark side of the Moon is difficult, it becomes essential to get more clarity about the proposed primary landing site. Read the full story right here!

23:0022 Aug 2023

Countdown begins as Chandrayaan-3 prepares to land

(Published 22 August 2023, 23:01 IST)
India NewsISROMoonIndian Space Research OrganisationChandrayaan-3Astronomy

Follow us on

Follow