Chhath Puja celebrations start on a high note with 'Nahay Khay'; See Pics

The sacred festival of Chhath Puja began with great enthusiasm on Tuesday with devotees observing the traditional ritual of 'Nahay Khay.' This four-day festival, primarily celebrated in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 12:06 IST

Devotees perform ritual after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

A devotee performs rituals on the bank of the Yamuna river as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted river during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Devotees take a holy dip in Ganga river during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during the 'Nahay Khay' ritual of the Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad with others distributes puja materials to women during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

Devotees perform rituals after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

Items being distributed among devotees during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.

Credit: PTI

Published 05 November 2024, 12:06 IST
India NewsChhath Puja

