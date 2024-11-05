Chhath Puja celebrations start on a high note with 'Nahay Khay'; See Pics

Devotees perform ritual after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.
A devotee performs rituals on the bank of the Yamuna river as toxic foam floats on the surface of the polluted river during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.
Devotees take a holy dip in Ganga river during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.
Devotees offer prayers while taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during the 'Nahay Khay' ritual of the Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad with others distributes puja materials to women during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.
Devotees perform rituals after taking a holy dip in the Ganga river during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.
Items being distributed among devotees during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna.
Published 05 November 2024, 12:06 IST