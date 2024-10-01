3 IEDs planted by Naxalites seized in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

<p>Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Police have recovered three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted beneath a dirt track by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, an official said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The IEDs, weighing 5 kg each, were detected near Hokpad village on Kasturmeta-Mohndi villages road on Monday when a joint team of the district force and 53rd battalion of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was out on patrolling duty, he said.</p>.Congress has become spokesperson of urban naxals: BJP chief Nadda.<p>The explosives, packed in pressure cookers, were hidden by Naxalites beneath the earth on a dirt track to use them against security personnel, the police official said, adding a major tragedy has been averted.</p>.<p>The IEDs were neutralised by the Bomb Disposal Squad of police, he said.</p>.<p>Naxalites often plant explosives to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur.</p>