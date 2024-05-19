3 passengers injured as iron pole falls on moving train in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Three passengers were injured after an iron pole located near the tracks fell on a coach of a moving train on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday, officials said.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am when the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai)-bound Shalimar Express was passing through Urkura railway station ahead of the Raipur station, a rail official here said.

As per preliminary information, the trackside iron pole fell on the moving train causing damage to window panes of an AC coach and injuring three passengers, including a boy, he said.