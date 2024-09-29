Home
5 cops injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The incident occurred in Tarrem police station area when a team of security personnel was out on a demining exercise from Chinngelur CRPF camp in the area, a police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 07:08 IST

Bijapur: Five security personnel were injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Tarrem police station area when a team of security personnel was out on a demining exercise from Chinngelur CRPF camp in the area, a police official said.

During the demining exercise, carried out to trace IEDs and dispose them, security personnel spotted a wire connected to the pressure IED.

When they were searching the bomb connected to the wire, it exploded, causing splinter injuries to five personnel, he said.

After being provided preliminary treatment, the injured jawans were shifted to Bijapur district hospital, the official said, adding that their condition was out of danger.

Published 29 September 2024, 07:08 IST
