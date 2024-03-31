JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Aamdai Ghati mines: Naxalites torch 4 trucks engaged in iron ore transportation in Chhattisgarh

Naxalites have been opposing the Aamdai Ghati mine project since a long time and they have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in work at the site.
Last Updated 31 March 2024, 04:34 IST

Follow Us

Narayanpur: Naxalites have set ablaze four trucks engaged in the transportation of iron ore from a mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident which took place late Saturday night, they said.

The four trucks carrying iron ore from the Aamdai Ghati mine, allotted to a private company, were stopped by Naxalites near Chhotedongar police station on Orchha-Narayanpur road, a senior police official said.

They asked drivers to get down from the trucks, then set the vehicles on fire and fled from the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot but by then the trucks were completely gutted, the official added.

Naxalites have been opposing the Aamdai Ghati mine project since a long time and they have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in work at the site.

Narayanpur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 March 2024, 04:34 IST)
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxaliteiron oremining

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT