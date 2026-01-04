<p>Technology companies Samsung, LG, and others launched premium laptops, smart TV projectors, accessories, and more this week (December 29, 2025 - January 4, 2026).</p><p>DH's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets-weekly-asus-aio-copilot-pc-logitech-mx-master-4-kingston-dual-sss-storage-itel-tab-and-more-launched-3842673">Gadgets Weekly</a> edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in the world of consumer electronics.</p>.OnePlus Turbo 6, 6V series with 9000mAh battery to launch next month.<p>Samsung earlier this week launched the new Freestyle+ smart TV projector. Like the predecessor, it comes in a portable compact form factor.</p><p>One of the key aspects of the Freestyle+ is the AI OptiScreen. This AI-powered screen optimisation technology is capable of automatically adjusting the picture to different spaces, surfaces and environments. This means users have to just point, place and start watching. It supports 180-degree rotation.</p><p>It also comes with the 3D Auto Keystone feature. It can automatically correct the distortion even when projecting onto uneven or non-flat surfaces, such as corners, curtains or angled walls.</p><p>Also, the Real-time Focus feature works continuously to adjust focus as the projector moves or rotates, helping maintain clear, stable images without blurring or visual noise. It supports peak brightness of 430 ISO lumens, twice that of the predecessor.</p><p>The Screen Fit feature can automatically adjust the image to match the screen area when used with a compatible projector screen accessory.</p><p>And with the Wall Calibration feature, the smart TV projector can analyse the colour or pattern of the projection surface and minimise visual distractions for clearer viewing.</p><p>It also boasts of Vision AI Companion, Samsung’s personalised AI platform for screens, which integrates enhanced Bixby with AI services from global partners such as Google's Gemini, Amazon Alexa, to enable more natural, conversational interaction with on-screen content.</p><p>There is also a gaming hub to support connectivity with a cloud server or a physical console to play games. For audio, the Freestyle+ promises to deliver immersive, room-filling sound through its built-in 360-degree speaker, tuned to produce richer, fuller audio in a compact design. The Q-Symphony feature allows the projector to work in sync with compatible Samsung soundbars, creating a more layered and cohesive sound experience wherever it is used. The new Freestyle+ will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas (January 6-9). The price and the availability will be revealed during local launch events in the coming events. It is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.</p><p>They also support Microsoft Copilot+ PC, alongside LG’s gram chat On-Device AI. Powered by the upgraded EXAONE 3.5 sLLM, these laptops can deliver fast, private AI assistance even without an internet connection. Equipped with the latest processors and optimised performance, the new models are built to handle demanding multitasking and complex AI workflows for both content creation and day-to-day productivity.</p><p>Both the laptops are made from Aerominum, a propreitary metal composition developed by LG. This innovative material allows the company to reduce the laptop’s weight while reinforcing its structural strength. The resulting chassis is built for life on the move, offering improved scratch resistance, meeting military-grade standards and ensuring long-lasting resilience for everyday use. Aerominum's aeroplate structure and refined atelier brushing deliver a sleek metallic finish, elevating the design without adding bulk. Lenovo also offers a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi + 5G) variant for Rs 30,999. It is available in three colours--luna grey, cloud grey, and sand rose. Also, thanks to the super tweeter, the frequency range can extend up to 35kHz for enhanced musical detail. It will be available in black and white. It can function as a standalone immersive speaker or can be paired with additional units or Samsung TVs via Q-Symphony for wider stereo or a full surround-sound setup.</p><p>On the other hand, Music Studio 5 (LS50H model) is smalled model. It is tuned by Samsung Audio Lab, and comes with a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide for clear, balanced sound.</p><p>The AI Dynamic Bass Control can help with deepening low frequencies without distortion. It supports Wi-Fi casting, streaming services, voice control and Bluetooth via Samsung Seamless Codec provide smart.</p><p>The new speakers will be showcased at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas. Price and availability of the Samsung Music Studio series soundbars will be revealed during local launch events in the coming weeks. It has a built-in tripod mount, which adds versatility, and intuitive tactile controls make adjusting volume and playback simple and comfortable.</p><p>The Xboom Stage 501 features AI Karaoke Master. It is powered by deep learning from over 10,000 songs. This feature can remove or adjust vocals from virtually any song and even adjust the pitch, letting users sing solo, duet with the artist or keep vocals low if they are feeling shy – all without special files or subscriptions.</p><p>With a full charge, Xboom Stage 501 can deliver 25 hours of playback with its 99Wh swappable battery. When plugged in, it delivers up to 220W of power – 160W on battery – ensuring bold, room-filling sound. It has a five-sided cabinet design that inherits the Stage 301 wedge concept with its athletic stance and multiple setups.</p><p>It supports vertical, horizontal, tilted or tripod-mounted – while dual woofers, full-range drivers and Peerless tweeters create rich, energetic audio for any occasion.</p><p>Xboom Rock can offer up to 10 hours of playback. The speaker is tested to seven military standards, ensuring reliability in challenging outdoor environments. It is an upgraded version of the former XG2 model. The Rock delivers enhanced performance with increased power to 6W, giving you clearer, more impactful sound for outdoor settings.</p><p>Its expansive audio is supported by the Sound Field Enhance feature, which can maintain quality even across open spaces. With LE Audio Auracast, sharing music across multiple speakers is effortless. A smart button provides quick app control, making Rock a dependable companion for hiking, camping or any outdoor escape.