Alleged woman Naxalite held in Raipur; PUCL says she is 'Adivasi activist and human rights defender'

"In the most shocking way, the other two colleagues were pushed inside the room and bolted from outside before the Deputy Superintendent of Police took Potam in an unregistered vehicle without number plates threatening the landlady not to open the door. In less than half an hour, the DSP returned to flash the warrant against Potam, refusing to give a copy to her colleagues and PUCL member Shreya Khemani who reached the place after hearing the news," the statement alleged.