Amit Shah to chair meetings on anti-Naxal operations during Chhattisgarh visit on August 24

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a series of crucial meetings focused on anti-Naxal operations and regional security to be held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

The visit, scheduled from August 23 to August 25, is expected to underscore the government's commitment to combating Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the region.

Shah will arrive in Raipur late in the evening on August 23, landing at Swamy Vivekanand Airport at approximately around 10:15 PM.

On August 24 morning, Shah is scheduled to visit the ashram of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya in Champaran, a town in the Raipur district. This visit will be followed by a high-level meeting that will bring together chief secretaries and director generals of police (DGPs) from Chhattisgarh and its neighboring states.

The meeting will focus on enhancing interstate coordination to strengthen security measures against Naxal activities. Later in the day, Shah will preside over another significant meeting aimed at reviewing security and development strategies in LWE-affected regions of Chhattisgarh.

This meeting is expected to assess the progress of ongoing operations and explore new strategies to curb Naxalite influence in the state.