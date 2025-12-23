<p>Korba (Chhattisgarh): A local BJP leader was hacked to death by unidentified assailants at a roach construction site in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh's </a>Korba district on Tuesday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The attack took place at Keshla village in the Katghora area around 10 am, an official said.</p>.<p>Three masked men attacked Akshay Garg, a construction contractor and a member of the Katghora Janpad panchayat, with sharp-edged weapons when he had gone to inspect ongoing road construction, Korba Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said.</p>.Naxalite with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.<p>As per preliminary information, the assailants arrived in a black car and launched a brutal attack, he said.</p>.<p>The official said that Garg was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.</p>.<p>Police have set up checkpoints to trace the assailants, and the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said.</p>.<p>Family members of the deceased and a large number of supporters gathered outside the hospital, and police have been deployed there, considering the tense situation.</p>