JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Armed Force personnel killed in IED blast in state’s Naxal-hit Bijapur district

When the patrolling team was advancing through the area near the camp, Head Constable Ram Ashish Yadav, belonging to CAF's 19th battalion, inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection triggering the blast, resulting in his death.
Last Updated 25 February 2024, 14:53 IST

Follow Us

Bijapur: A head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was on Sunday killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in the state’s Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 pm near Bechapal Padampara village under Mirture Mirtur police station limits in the Naxal-hit district when a team of CAF was out on an area domination operation, an official said.

The operation was launched from Bechapal police camp towards Kutulpara village, he said.

When the patrolling team was advancing through the area near the camp, Head Constable Ram Ashish Yadav, belonging to CAF's 19th battalion, inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection triggering the blast, resulting in his death, he said.

The body of the martyred personnel was shifted to Mirtur, the official said, adding that a search operation was underway in Mirtur area.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 February 2024, 14:53 IST)
India NewsArmed ForcesChhattisgarhNaxalsBijapurIED blast

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT