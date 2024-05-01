Chhattisgarh encounter: Besides Naxalites, STF jawan also fought off wild bear

10 Naxalites, including 3 women, were killed in the encounter that occurred in the forest between Tekmeta and Kakur villages in Abhujmad area, on Tuesday when a joint team of the STF and the District Reserve Guard, both units of the state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation.