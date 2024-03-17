Chhattisgarh EOW registers FIR against ex-CM Baghel, others in Mahadev betting app case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh has registered a case against former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others in the alleged Mahadev online betting scam based on a probe report submitted by the ED, officials said on Sunday.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has been investigating the Mahadev app-linked money laundering case for more than a year, alleged in the past that its probe has shown involvement of various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, where the two main promoters of the app hail from.
The projected proceeds of crime in this case are about Rs 6,000 crore, according to the ED.
"The ED has been investigating the case and based on its report submitted to the state's Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau, the FIR was registered against Baghel and others at the EOW police station here on March 4," a senior EOW official said.
The FIR includes names of app promoters Saurabh Chandrakar, and other unidentified police officers and businessmen.
The case was on 4th March under IPC Section 120b, 34, 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC and section 7,11 of prevention of corruption act, criminal conspiracy and cheating etc.
The ED has reportedly said that app promoters enjoyed the patronage of police and administrative officials as well as influential persons while pursuing alleged malpractices. A large sum of money ‘protection money’ was handed over by app promoters to corrupt officials and politicians.
The ED also alleged that this protection money to corrupt officials/politicians was transferred through Mahadev Book operators. With this money politicians and corrupt officials acquired/purchased properties which had been attached by the department.
According to information ED has been investigating a money laundering case alleged to have accumulated 6000 crore as illegal money which is associated with Mahadev app for about 1 year.
The promoters hailed from Chhattisgarh. The promoters of Mahadev App created an online live platform for online betting and joined betting through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook etc. Besides, these promoters created different platforms to carry out/conduct alleged online betting/gaming through panel operators/branch operators.
The earning 70 to 80 per cent was held by promoters while remaining used to be distributed amongst panel and branch operators.
The FIR claimed that during Covid-19 lockdown the promoters earned a hefty sum of roughly 450 crore every month through online betting app. Bank accounts were opened on the basis of fake documents for money transactions.
The panel operators transferred illegal money to promoters in the UAE through various accounts. The App promoters spent huge sum of money on advertisements and star-studded events inviting celebrities on promotion of betting websites. The ED investigation in Mahadev betting app is in progress.
Meanwhile ED in a press release earlier disclosed that attempts were made to legalized this ill gotten money by investing it in shares/stock market. As on February 29, 2024, the total stock portfolio of Indian and foreign companies was estimated to be approx. 1190 crore.
According to ED, Suraj Chokhani and Girish Talreja alleged partners have revealed crucial information during their custodial interrogation.
In the multi-layered betting scam involving Mahadev Online Book, the ED began investigation on the basis of an FIR lodged by Chhattisgarh police earlier. M/s Mahadev Online Book Betting App is a widespread syndicate and there are many illegal betting websites inside it. The aspirants/new users are easily registered, and new IDs created in their name. In addition, the app provides or enables the users misappropriation of funds through bogus bank accounts. Further they also disclosed that Girish Talreja has a stake in the operation of Lotus 365 which is an associated company of Mahadev Online Book.
Meanwhile former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel refuted the charges as baseless and politically motivated. In a press conference Baghel on Sunday claimed that BJP has accepted defeat from Rajnandgaon and therefore pressurised the agency to include my name in the FIR. Besides, evidence taken into account by ED lacks credibility. The BJP has no moral ground to accuse other people because it collects donations/money on the garb of raids by probing agencies.
