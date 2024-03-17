Chhattisgarh EOW registers FIR against ex-CM Baghel, others in Mahadev betting app case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh has registered a case against former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others in the alleged Mahadev online betting scam based on a probe report submitted by the ED, officials said on Sunday.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has been investigating the Mahadev app-linked money laundering case for more than a year, alleged in the past that its probe has shown involvement of various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, where the two main promoters of the app hail from.

The projected proceeds of crime in this case are about Rs 6,000 crore, according to the ED.

"The ED has been investigating the case and based on its report submitted to the state's Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau, the FIR was registered against Baghel and others at the EOW police station here on March 4," a senior EOW official said.

The FIR includes names of app promoters Saurabh Chandrakar, and other unidentified police officers and businessmen.

The case was on 4th March under IPC Section 120b, 34, 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC and section 7,11 of prevention of corruption act, criminal conspiracy and cheating etc.

The ED has reportedly said that app promoters enjoyed the patronage of police and administrative officials as well as influential persons while pursuing alleged malpractices. A large sum of money ‘protection money’ was handed over by app promoters to corrupt officials and politicians.