Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh liquor scam: ED arrests ex-CMO deputy secretary Soumya Chaurasia

Chaurasia served as deputy secretary in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) during Bhupesh Baghel's tenure as CM.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 09:37 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateChhattisgarhliquor scam

Follow us on :

Follow Us