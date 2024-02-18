Chhattisgarh police set up camp in top Naxalite leader Hidma's stronghold in Sukma

Raipur: In a significant move, the Chhattisgarh police have set up a camp in Sukma district's Puvarti village, the native place and stronghold of dreaded Naxalite leader Hidma, who is believed to be the architect of deadly attacks on security forces in the Bastar region.

According to experts, the move is a major achievement for the security forces in their fight against Left Wing Extremism, and setting up a police camp will help psychological warfare against Naxalites.

A joint team of the state police’s special task force (STF), district reserve guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite CoBRA (commando battalion for Resolute Action) and local police set up a camp at Purvati on Friday, said Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range).

Puvarti, which comes under Jagargunda police station limits, is located along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts, he said.

Surrounded by dense forests around 150 km away from Sukma district headquarters, Puvarti has been deprived of development works and basic facilities due to the Naxalite menace and its location, the official told PTI.

Notably, it is the native village of Hidma, the former commander of Maoists' PLGA battalion no. 1, and incumbent commander Barse Deva, he said.

The People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) battalion no. 1 formation has been instrumental in carrying out several deadly attacks in south Bastar.

Last month, Barse Deva took over the command of this formation after Hidma was elevated to the central committee of Maoists, he said.

Senior policemen and CRPF officials, including Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan and Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav, have been at the ground to boost the morale of security forces in setting up camps in the interior areas along the inter-district border, the IG said.

"Setting up security camps in remote and heavily Naxalite-affected areas like Puvarti will help thousands of villagers get rid of the Maoist menace and benefit from development works and welfare schemes of the government,” he said.

The IG exuded confidence about positive results in the coming days on the efforts of the Bastar range police, local administration, and security forces.