Chhattisgarh 'PSC scam': CBI takes over probe, books former chairman, ex-secretary for alleged corruption

The CBI Monday conducted searches at the residential premises of Taman Singh Sonawani, Secretary Dhruv (both booked in the FIR) and others at Raipur and Bhilai.

The CBI has alleged that Sonawani's son Nitesh was allegedly selected as Deputy Collector, his elder brother's son Sahil as Deputy SP and his sister's daughter Sunita Joshi as Labour Officer, wife of his son Nisha Kosale as Deputy Collector and his brother's daughter-in-law Deepa Adil as District Excise Officer.

"It has been further alleged that then Secretary (Dhruv) of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, Chhattisgarh, got selected his son (Sumit) to the post of Deputy Collector," a CBI Spokesperson said.

The agency has alleged that sons, daughters, relatives of then senior officers of the the Chhattisgarh government as well as politicians were selected in the merit list of total 171 candidates selected in the examination, they said.