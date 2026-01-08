<p>Mumbai: Is a significant step for for product lifecycle support of Made-in-India in-service artillery systems, L&T has been awarded a supply order by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army, for the overhaul, upgrade and obsolescence management of the indigenous Pinaka multi-rocket launcher systems.</p><p>This is a unique partnership between a domestic private Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and the Indian Army for sustenance of frontline artillery systems.</p>.Maiden flight test of Pinaka long-range guided rocket conducted successfully.<p>The partnership aims to enhance long-term operational availability and modernisation of Pinaka regiments currently in service with the Indian Army, an L&T press statement said on Thursday. </p><p>The programme will focus on managing outdated components, upgrading critical sub-systems and providing sustained technical support to the Army Base Workshops. </p><p>Under this initiative, 510 Army Base Workshop (ABW) EME will undertake overhaul and upgrade of critical electronics and systems, utilising the extensive domain knowledge inherent in Army Base Workshop.</p><p>L&T, as the OEM, will supply spares and support the modernisation of sub-systems, enabling a shift from conventional maintenance practices to a structured, lifecycle-based sustenance and upgrade framework.</p><p>"This affiliation shall also re-enforce Public Private Partnership model in defence sustenance and lifecycle support for frontline artillery systems," the statement said. </p><p>In the initial phase, L&T will jointly undertake a pilot overhaul of Pinaka Launcher and Battery Command Post in collaboration with 510 ABW. </p><p>Upon successful completion of the pilot phase, remaining systems would be overhauled by 510 ABW of the Corps of EME.</p><p>This model is expected to serve as a blueprint for similar lifecycle management and upgrade programmes across other defence platforms, strengthening India’s self- reliant and future-ready defence ecosystem. </p>