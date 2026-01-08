<p> Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>-based digital healthcare platform Practo announced on Wednesday the launch of its care navigation platform in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>, marking a significant international expansion following its debut in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uae">UAE</a> last year. </p><p>Since entering the US in April 2025, Practo has seen rapid organic adoption, listing more than 200,000 doctors on its platform and reaching an annualised GMV run-rate of over 75 million dollars.</p><p>In six months, the platform has grown US traffic nearly six times, crossing more than 300,000 monthly active users. </p>.Practo acquires Qikwell platform.<p>Practo said its early traction is strongest in dental and mental health, two high-intent, high-frequency categories, with over 500 doctors across 150 clinics, hospitals, and independent practices monetised through paid platform subscriptions.</p><p>Practo Co-founder & CEO Shashank ND said, “Healthcare has long been organised around institutions, not people. We believe the next era will be organised around outcomes and informed choice. Entering the US is an important milestone, but our larger mission is to improve health outcomes at scale by making every healthcare decision more informed, timely, and accountable.”</p>.Practo raises $90 million in Series C.<p>Practo is also expanding its US team to strengthen its on-ground presence and accelerate onboarding of independent practices, clinics, hospitals, and large healthcare chains onto the platform. The company is also evaluating strategic acquisitions.</p><p>In the UAE, the platform onboarded 50,000 monthly active users and listed over 31,000 doctors and 3,000 clinics. </p>