Close shave for two cops as Naxalites trigger IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: Two police personnel had a narrow escape on Wednesday when Naxalites detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said.

"The incident took place near Somanpalli village on Kutru-Farsegarh road when Farsegarh police station's SHO Akash Masih and constable Sanjay were heading in a car to Bijapur town for a government work," he said.