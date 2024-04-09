Five Naxalites arrested in Chhattisgarh; pipe bomb, detonator, gelatin stick seized

Sukma/Bijapur: Five Naxalites, one of them carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, were arrested on Tuesday in the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh, police officials said.

Two of them, Pottam Bhima (35) and Hemla Bhima (32), were apprehended by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police from the forests in the Chintalnar area in Sukma district during an area domination exercise, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran G Chavan said.

Pottam, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, was the Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh president under the Surpanguda Revolutionary People's Council of the outlawed Maoist organisation, he added.

Hemla was a Surpanguda militia member, the police official said.

A pipe bomb, three pencil cells and bundles of cordex wires were seized from them, Chavan added.